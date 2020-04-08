Beeks was on track to potentially serve as a sixth starter on occasion this season in addition to his relief duties when spring training was suspended, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The young southpaw put together a strong body of work during Grapefruit League play, posting a 1.93 ERA and .100 BAA across 9.1 innings over six appearances. Beeks was deployed as a starter in just three of the 33 appearances he made for the Rays in 2019, but he operated in that capacity on a full-time basis in five of seven minor-league stops across four-plus seasons in the Red Sox's organizational ranks. However, it remains to be seen if what will almost certainly be an abbreviated 2020 regular season largely negates the need for the Rays to manage their set starting rotation as carefully as they'd initially planned to.