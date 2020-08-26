Beeks was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his left elbow Wednesday and could require Tommy John surgery, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 27-year-old was placed on the 45-day injured list and ruled out for the season with a left elbow sprain Wednesday, but the specific diagnosis of a torn UCL could indicate a much longer absence. Teammate Andrew Kittedge recently suffered the same injury and is attempting rehab before potentially undergoing Tommy John surgery, but the team has yet to provide the plans for Beeks' recovery.