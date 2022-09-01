Beeks struck out one in a perfect 10th inning Wednesday to record his second save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Marlins.

Pete Fairbanks, Colin Poche and Jason Adam worked the late innings in regulation, so when the Rays took their first lead of the game in the top of the 10th, Beeks got the call to close things out. The southpaw is now the seventh Tampa Bay pitcher this season to record multiple saves, and he's earned his high-leverage opportunities with a 2.65 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 28.1 percent strikeout rate on the year.