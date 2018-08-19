Beeks (2-1) picked up the win Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out three in four scoreless innings.

Beeks technically didn't start Sunday's contest, though he came on and handled the bulk of innings after opener Diego Castillo fired 1.2 scoreless frames to open the game. The 25-year-old stifled his old team en route to his first scoreless appearance in the majors, lowering his ERA to 6.91 on the season. He now owns a solid 2.37 ERA through four appearances (19 innings) in August after a disastrous start to his tenure with the Rays.