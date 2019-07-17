Beeks allowed one run on two hits and one walk over 3.1 innings during Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Yankees. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Beeks kept the Yankees scoreless through his first three innings as the bulk reliever, but he was pulled during the sixth after allowing a solo homer and a single with one out. The 26-year-old has a 2.78 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 56:23 K:BB over 64.2 innings this season and lines up to pitch Sunday versus the White Sox, likely behind an opener.