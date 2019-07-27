Beeks allowed one run on four hits and two walks over four innings during Saturday's 10-9 loss to the Blue Jays. He struck out one and did not factor in the decision.

Beeks kept the Blue Jays scoreless through his first two innings as bulk reliever, but he was nicked for a single run in the sixth on a Brandon Drury RBI single. He bounced back to deliver a scoreless seventh inning before being removed after 73 pitches. The 26-year-old has a 3.61 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 59:27 K:BB over 72.1innings this season and lines up to pitch Thursday at Fenway Park against the Red Sox.