Rays' Jalen Beeks: Pitches well over four innings
Beeks allowed one run on four hits and two walks over four innings during Saturday's 10-9 loss to the Blue Jays. He struck out one and did not factor in the decision.
Beeks kept the Blue Jays scoreless through his first two innings as bulk reliever, but he was nicked for a single run in the sixth on a Brandon Drury RBI single. He bounced back to deliver a scoreless seventh inning before being removed after 73 pitches. The 26-year-old has a 3.61 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 59:27 K:BB over 72.1innings this season and lines up to pitch Thursday at Fenway Park against the Red Sox.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...