Beeks was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right leg tightness.

Beeks last pitched Thursday, earning his first save of the season, but he appears to have tweaked something in his lower right leg. The move to the IL was retroactive to July 15, making him first eligible to return July 30. Pete Fairbanks (lat) was reinstated from the 60-day IL on Sunday and will replace him on the active roster.