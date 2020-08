Beeks was placed on the 45-day injured list with a left elbow sprain Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Beeks was removed from Tuesday's contest against the Orioles with an elbow issue, and he'll miss the remainder of the season as a result. It's unclear whether he'll be ready for the start of the 2021 season. Ryan Sherriff was recalled by the Rays in a corresponding move.