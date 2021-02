Beeks (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Beeks is expected to miss most or all of the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late August, so the move is simply procedural with pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training Wednesday. Beeks' placement on the 60-day IL will clear room for left-hander Jeffrey Springs and right-hander Chris Mazza, who were acquired from the Red Sox on Wednesday via trade.