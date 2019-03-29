Beeks fired three scoreless innings in a season-opening loss to the Astros on Thursday, allowing four hits while recording five strikeouts.

Manager Kevin Cash wasted no time in affording Beeks a multi-inning assignment after starter Blake Snell worked up to 91 pitches through the first six frames. The versatile reliever responded with efficient work that negated the need for any of his bullpen mates to take the hill. Beeks fired 54 pitches Thursday, and his wealth of minor-league starting experience will allow Cash to utilize him in a similar innings-eating fashion when necessary.