Rays' Jalen Beeks: Possible starts during Snell absence
Beeks is a candidate to log starts during the absence of Blake Snell (elbow), Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The young southpaw has scuffled on occasion, such as in his outing last Monday when he allowed eight earned runs on seven hits to the Red Sox. However, Beeks has acquitted himself well overall in his most extensive exposure to big-league bats yet, posting a 5-1 record, 3.69 ERA, two holds and one save. The 26-year-old has only logged one official start this season, but he has plenty of multi-inning stints on his ledger from his work as a middle/bulk reliever.
