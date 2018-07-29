Rays' Jalen Beeks: Pounded in relief
Beeks gave up eight runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out one in 3.1 innings Saturday in Baltimore.
The Rays announced that the plan for Saturday was for Ryne Stanek to start the game and for Beeks to come in as a long reliever. The result of that plan was that the Rays surrendered 11 runs in the first 5.1 innings, with Beeks doing the bulk of the damage. Only 45 of his 82 pitches were thrown for strikes, which is a recipe for disaster for a pitcher like Beeks who needs to rely on deception and getting ahead in the count. It certainly didn't help that eight of the Orioles' nine batters hit right-handed, as Beeks' stuff just doesn't appear to play well against right-handed hitters at the highest level. It's unclear if he will get to make a start at some point, but he should be avoided for now regardless of his role.
More News
