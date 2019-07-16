Beeks is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Durham to serve as the bulk reliever Tuesday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Beeks was sent down to Triple-A at the end of June, but he'll return to the big leagues in time for the second game of Tampa Bay's series in the Bronx. He's posted a 2.79 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 51 punchouts over 61.1 innings this season.