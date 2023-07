The Rays recalled Beeks from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

With Shane McClanahan (back) landing on the injured list Saturday, Beeks will be called upon to replace McClanahan on the Rays' pitching staff. Beeks has made seven starts this year -- though most of his work has come out of the bullpen -- and holds a 5.82 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through 34 innings.