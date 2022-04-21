Beeks (1-0) struck out two and walked one while not allowing a hit or a run across two innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Cubs.

Beeks entered game in relief in the fourth inning and turned in two solid frames to earn the win in a rain-shortened game. Wednesday's appearance was his fourth of the season, and he's now held opponents scoreless across 7.1 frames while maintaining an 11:2 K:BB. Beeks has also recorded more than three outs in each of his outings this season, so he should be a decent source of strikeouts while also having the opportunity to pick up occasional wins.