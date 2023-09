Beeks was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Beeks was excellent for the Rays in 2022 but has gone back and forth between the majors and minors in 2023 while posting a 6.25 ERA with the big club. The left-hander will give Tampa Bay another bullpen arm who can cover multiple innings, though he's unlikely to see much usage in high-leverage spots.