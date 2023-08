The Rays recalled Beeks from Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

Beeks will provide Tampa Bay with a much-needed fresh arm in relief while the Rays likely treat Sunday's series finale in Detroit as a bullpen day with right-hander Erasmo Ramirez making a spot start in place of the injured Tyler Glasnow (back). Over his 27 appearances with Tampa Bay this season, Beeks has posted a 6.27 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 37.1 innings.