Beeks was recalled by the Rays on Saturday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Beeks has thrown 39.1 innings at the major-league level this season, with his 6.41 ERA more than doubling his 2.80 mark from last season. His ERA in 17.2 frames for Triple-A Durham sits at 5.60. Trevor Kelley was optioned in a corresponding move.