Rays' Jalen Beeks: Roughed up vs. Baltimore
Beeks surrendered three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one over three innings Thursday in a no-decision against the Orioles.
Beeks was called upon in the third inning to serve as Tampa Bay's primary pitcher, but he dug a hole for his team by allowing a pair of runs in the third an another in the fourth on a solo blast to left field. Fortunately for Beeks, the Rays would answer with some offense of their own to get him off the hook for the loss. Following Thursday's disappointing outing, the 25-year-old lefty sports a 4.40 ERA with 13 strikeouts over 14.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Changes: Five you need to know
Looking for early-season breakouts you can trust? Aaron Sauceda dives into changes five pitchers...
-
Prospects: Soroka up, Pivetta down
As the Vladimir Guerrero wait continues, another of Scott White's five to stash is poised to...
-
Waiver Wire: Montas looks for real
Frankie Montas shows again Wednesday night that his new splitter has raised his profile as...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...