Beeks surrendered three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one over three innings Thursday in a no-decision against the Orioles.

Beeks was called upon in the third inning to serve as Tampa Bay's primary pitcher, but he dug a hole for his team by allowing a pair of runs in the third an another in the fourth on a solo blast to left field. Fortunately for Beeks, the Rays would answer with some offense of their own to get him off the hook for the loss. Following Thursday's disappointing outing, the 25-year-old lefty sports a 4.40 ERA with 13 strikeouts over 14.1 innings.