Beeks earned a save against the Red Sox on Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one batter over one inning.

Tampa Bay took its first lead with a five-run seventh inning, and manager Kevin Cash turned to Brooks Raley and Jason Adam -- who have combined for eight saves this season -- to handle the eighth. That gave Beeks the opportunity to nail down his first save of 2022, and he did so successfully despite allowing three baserunners and one run. The bullpen usage Thursday highlights the peril of looking to Rays relievers for saves in fantasy -- eight different pitchers have notched at least one save for the club this season, and none has more than six. It doesn't seem likely that Beeks will be one of the team's most frequent closers despite Thursday's successful save.