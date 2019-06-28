Beeks was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Beeks delivered 3.1 scoreless frames as the bulk reliever Thursday but will head to Triple-A with the Rays adding Jose Alvarado (personal) and Casey Sadler to the major-league roster. Beeks has a 2.79 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 51:22 K:BB this season and figures to rejoin the Rays before too long.

More News
Our Latest Stories