Beeks will be the opener for the Rays on Monday against the Red Sox, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Beeks will be the official starter for the Rays for Monday's contest against Boston, but he'll only go an inning or two before giving way to Josh Fleming which will prevent him from being eligible for a victory. The left-hander has registered a 3.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in three innings over two appearances to begin the 2023 campaign.