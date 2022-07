Beeks will serve as the opener for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Beeks has served as an opener in three of his last four appearances, and he'll begin the game on the mound during Monday's series opener in Boston. Over his last four outings, he's posted a 7.36 ERA and 1.36 WHIP while striking out nine in 7.1 innings.