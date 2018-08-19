Rays' Jalen Beeks: Serving as primary reliever Sunday
Beeks is expected to cover most of the innings out of the bullpen for the Rays on Sunday against the Red Sox after opener Diego Castillo exits, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Castillo hasn't thrown more than 2.2 innings in any of his 29 appearances with the big club this season, so that probably represents the upper bound of his workload in his first MLB start. As a result, Beeks, who is available on four days' rest, should handle the bulk of the work in a matchup with the organization that drafted him. Beeks has been stellar in his three outings thus far in August, logging a 3.00 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB in 15 frames.
