Beeks is on track to serve as the Rays' bulk reliever in Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays haven't officially announced that Beeks will follow opener Ryne Stanek in the contest, but that appears to be a safe assumption with the team playing its ninth game in eight days and thus unable to reshuffle the rotation order. Beeks picked up the win while working behind Stanek in his last turn June 6 in Detroit, blanking the Tigers over 4.1 innings.