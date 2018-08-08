Rays' Jalen Beeks: Set to act as primary pitcher Wednesday
Beeks is expected to cover most of the innings in relief Wednesday behind opening pitcher Ryne Stanek in the Rays' game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Since being acquired from the Red Sox on July 25, Beeks has made his two appearances out of the bullpen, though he's acted as a de facto starter on both occasions. After a rocky Tampa Bay debut, Beeks rebounded in impressive fashion his last time out Aug. 2 against the Angels, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings to collect the win. Expect him to enter the contest in the second or third inning after Stanek's day is done.
