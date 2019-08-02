Beeks is scheduled to work as the primary pitcher Saturday versus the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Beeks' previous start came last Saturday against the Blue Jays and he allowed one run across four innings. The 26-year-old will follow opener Diego Castillo and has a 3.61 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 59:27 K:BB over 72.1 innings.