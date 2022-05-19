Beeks will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher for Friday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Since he hasn't covered more than two innings in any of his nine relief appearances this season and will be taking the mound on three days' rest, Beeks will likely be pulled from the game before the lineup turns over. Ryan Yarbrough is scheduled to enter the game behind Beeks and serve as a bulk reliever, which could put him in better position than normal to factor into the decision.