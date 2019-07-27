Rays' Jalen Beeks: Slated for bulk of innings Saturday
Beeks is slated to work as the primary pitcher behind opener Andrew Kittredge against the Blue Jays on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Beeks will work in his customary long-relief role, one he's found success in on multiple occasions this season. However, the left-hander will be trying to put his worst outing of 2019 behind him when he takes the hill Saturday, as he surrendered eight earned runs on seven hits and two walks across 3.2 innings against the Red Sox last Monday.
