Beeks is expected to serve as the Rays' bulk reliever for Thursday's game against the Twins.

Beyond naming Ryne Stanek as their opening pitcher, the Rays haven't formally outlined their plans for the series finale. Since Beeks will be available on five days' rest, he'll presumably work the longer than any of the team's other bullpen options. The Rays have been more judicious with their usage of the lefty in his last two turns, as Beeks has been limited to three and two frames, respectively.