Beeks is expected to pick up most of the innings Friday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diego Castillo will "open" Friday's tilt, but it will be Beeks who is tasked with eating multiple innings. Beeks threw 4.0 scoreless frames against the Red Sox in his last outing, notching three strikeouts and allowing just three baserunners.

