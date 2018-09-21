Rays' Jalen Beeks: Slated for relief work Friday
Beeks is expected to work behind opening pitcher Diego Castillo in Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Rays manager Kevin Cash hasn't confirmed that Beeks will serve as the team's primary pitcher, but he seems to be the most logical candidate for those duties after Ryan Yarbrough logged four innings Wednesday and Yonny Chirinos covered 4.2 innings Thursday. Unlike Yarbrough and Chirinos, the Rays have been more reluctant to hand Beeks heavy workloads out of the bullpen lately, with the expanded roster likely contributing to the rookie's more limited usage. Beeks has worked between two and three frames in each of his last four appearances, factoring into the decision on only one of those occasions.
