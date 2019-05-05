Beeks is in line to pitch in Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manager Kevin Cash hasn't specified whether Beeks will be used as a traditional starter or bulk reliever out of the bullpen, but the lefty will presumably be deployed in the latter role after thriving in that capacity recently. Over his last two outings, Beeks has covered 11.1 scoreless innings while posting a 13:4 K:BB and scooping up his only win of the season.