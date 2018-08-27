Beeks is likely to serve as the long man in Wednesday's scheduled "bullpen day" once probable opener Diego Castillo exits, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The young lefty has enjoyed a solid month after a rough Rays debut July 28, an outing in which he allowed eight earned runs on 10 hits over 3.1 innings to the Orioles. Beeks has bounced back to the tune of a 2.96 ERA and 22 strikeouts over 24.1 August frames while being utilized exclusively as a long reliever.