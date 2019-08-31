Beeks will serve as the bulk reliever Saturday against the Indians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Beeks will follow Diego Castillo, who's set to toss the first inning or so as the team's opener. Beeks owns a 4.55 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with an 81:37 K:BB over 95 innings this year for Tampa Bay.

