Rays' Jalen Beeks: Starting Monday
Beeks will start Monday against the Red Sox, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Beeks typically follows an opener, but the way Tolentino phrased this tweet suggests that we could see Beeks work as a traditional starter against his former team. It would be preferable in most formats to have Beeks work after an opener, because he rarely logs five innings, so he is unlikely to get a win when working as a traditional starter. He will likely pitch as a starter or primary pitcher next weekend in Toronto as well, so it could be viewed as a two-start week.
