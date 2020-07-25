Beeks fired two scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and recorded five strikeouts in a loss to the Blue Jays on Friday.

Beeks earned an Opening Day roster spot with an impressive summer camp and immediately offered a reminder of his value to the Rays with Friday's performance. With starter Charlie Morton out of the game after four innings and 80 pitches, Beeks teamed with Ryan Thompson to eat up multiple innings in the middle of the game. The left-hander is likely set for plenty of similar assignments, especially in the early portion of the season when starters are still building up their arms.