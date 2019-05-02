Beeks fired 6.2 scoreless innings in the first game of a doubleheader against the Royals on Wednesday, allowing a hit and two walks and while also hitting a batter. He struck out six.

Beeks served as the long reliever behind opener Ryne Stanek and turned in a highly impressive performance after the latter gave up three earned runs over his sole frame. Beeks has excelled in a "bulk reliever" capacity in two straight appearances, as he'd also blanked the Royals across 4.2 innings April 23 while racking up seven strikeouts.