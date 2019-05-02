Rays' Jalen Beeks: Stellar in long relief
Beeks fired 6.2 scoreless innings in the first game of a doubleheader against the Royals on Wednesday, allowing a hit and two walks and while also hitting a batter. He struck out six.
Beeks served as the long reliever behind opener Ryne Stanek and turned in a highly impressive performance after the latter gave up three earned runs over his sole frame. Beeks has excelled in a "bulk reliever" capacity in two straight appearances, as he'd also blanked the Royals across 4.2 innings April 23 while racking up seven strikeouts.
More News
-
Rays' Jalen Beeks: Likely 'bulk reliever' behind Stanek•
-
Rays' Jalen Beeks: Earns win in sharp outing•
-
Rays' Jalen Beeks: Roughed up vs. Baltimore•
-
Rays' Jalen Beeks: Earns three-inning save•
-
Rays' Jalen Beeks: Plenty of work to open season•
-
Rays' Jalen Beeks: Thrives in wake of making roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Thursday
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the...
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...