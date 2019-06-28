Beeks worked as a bulk reliever behind opener Ryne Stanek in Thursday's extra-innings win over the Twins and fired 3.1 scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and three walks while also recording a strikeout. He did not factor into the decision.

Beeks threw 48 pitches over his time on the mound, and except for some control issues, was largely effective. The young southpaw's scoreless effort was particularly welcome after he'd struggled by allowing two earned runs apiece over his previous pair of outings. Beeks has been a valuable long reliever for manager Kevin Cash for the majority of the season despite the occasional stumble, as evidenced by his 5-0 record and 2.79 ERA across 61.1 innings.