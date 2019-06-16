Rays' Jalen Beeks: Struggles as primary pitcher
Beeks yielded two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings Sunday against the Angels.
Beeks came on with one out in the second inning, but he wasn't sharp in the series finale. He surrendered a run in the third inning on a sacrifice fly and gave up another in the fifth on an infield single. Despite a shaky outing, the 25-year-old southpaw owns a 2.73 ERA with 49 punchouts over 56 innings this season.
More News
-
Rays' Jalen Beeks: Filling bulk-relief role Sunday•
-
Rays' Jalen Beeks: Set for bulk-relief role Tuesday•
-
Rays' Jalen Beeks: Throws tidy 4.1 innings•
-
Rays' Jalen Beeks: In line for bulk-relief duties•
-
Rays' Jalen Beeks: Surrenders two vs. Twins•
-
Rays' Jalen Beeks: To operate as bulk reliever Friday•
