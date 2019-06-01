Beeks allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out three over 3.1 innings Friday night against Minnesota.

Beeks cruised through his first two innings of work before getting roughed up in the fifth, yielding two runs on a pair of hits. The 25-year-old lefty has been solid in primarily a bulk reliever role this season for the Rays, posting a 3.02 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 44.2 innings of work.