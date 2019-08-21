Beeks (5-3) allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out four across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Mariners.

Beeks entered the game in the second inning and turned in three scoreless innings to begin his performance. However, things took a turn for the worse when an error allowed the leadoff runner in the fifth frame to reach base, as Beeks went on to allow two hits, a walk and wild pitch to account for his two unearned runs. One inning later, he surrendered a two-run homer to Tom Murphy, the deciding hit of the contest. Beeks has faltered since the All-Star break, as his ERA has ballooned from 2.79 to 4.10 in seven appearances. He'll look to get back on track in his next appearance, likely to come Sunday at Baltimore.