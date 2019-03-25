Beeks fired three perfect innings in a Grapefruit League loss to the Braves on Sunday, recording seven strikeouts.

Beeks seemingly was out to prove why manager Kevin Cash saw him fit of an Opening Day roster spot despite a mostly ugly spring line. The promising left-hander cruised through a Braves lineup replete with regulars while impressively mowing down seven of the nine hitters he faced on punch-outs. The performance embodies the potential the Rays see in Beeks, who'll likely serve in multiple capacities on the team's eclectic pitching staff this season.