Beeks (5-0) allowed four hits and no walks while striking out two across 4.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Tigers.

Beeks entered the game in the third inning in relief of opener Ryne Stanek and pitched effectively into the seventh frame. He effectively limited the Tigers' bats, allowing just one extra-base hit and three singles. Beeks has proven effective in a bulk-relief role this season, racking up 45 strikeouts with a 2.76 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 49 innings.