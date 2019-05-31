Beeks will serve as the primary pitcher for Friday's game against the Twins, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Ryne Stanek will open the contest for Tampa Bay, and Beeks figures to enter the ballgame in either the second or third inning to work as the bulk reliever. He tossed 4.2 scoreless frames Sunday against the Indians in his last outing as the primary pitcher.

