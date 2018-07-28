Beeks will serve as Saturday's long reliever following Ryne Stanek's start against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It was initially thought that Beeks would get the start at some point over the weekend, but the Rays have elected to use him out of the bullpen, as he's expected to toss a bulk of the innings Saturday. It's unclear if Beeks will be used as a starter or out of the bullpen moving forward.