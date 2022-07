Beeks allowed two hits and a walk over two shutout innings as the opener in Monday's loss to Boston. He struck out two batters.

After a perfect first inning, Beeks found himself in a two-out, bases-loaded jam in the second. He was able to escape unscathed before turning the ball over to Josh Fleming. The 28-year-old southpaw lowered his ERA to 2.55 with a 43:12 K:BB through 21 appearances. Beeks had given up six runs over his last three outings.