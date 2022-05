Beeks allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one in two scoreless innings during Friday's loss to the Orioles. He didn't factor into the decision.

The southpaw served as an opener for the first time this season, but he threw just 19 pitches (13 strikes) before Ryan Yarbrough took over as a long reliever. While Beeks was effective as an opener and now has a 1.53 ERA in 16.2 innings this season, he'll likely move back to the bullpen following Friday's matchup.