Beeks threw two scoreless innings while striking out one Thursday against the Yankees.

Beeks started a bullpen game for the Rays and didn't allow a baserunner in his two innings of work. He has been effective in a multi-inning relief role this season, holding opponents scoreless in 15 of his 17 appearances. Overall, Beeks has maintained a 1.29 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and a 33:8 K:BB across 28 frames.