Beeks is slated to serve as the Rays' bulk reliever in Sunday's game against the Indians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

As per usual, Beeks will enter the contest behind opener Ryne Stanek, who is expected to work no more than an inning or two. Beeks ceded a season-high five runs and eight hits his last time out May 21 against the Dodgers but maintains a 3.19 ERA over 36.2 innings for the campaign.